Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

