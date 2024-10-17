Cumberland Advisors Inc. Has $948,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4,650.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

BND traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. 2,111,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,602,152. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2255 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.