Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.
PepsiCo Price Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
