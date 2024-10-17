Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 67.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,345,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,343 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.2% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,740,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PepsiCo by 429.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,454,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,603,000 after buying an additional 1,179,922 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after buying an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $158.03 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.66%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.