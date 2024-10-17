Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $15.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

VGT stock opened at $599.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $610.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.77 and a 200-day moving average of $554.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

