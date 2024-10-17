Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $6.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,157,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,236,000 after purchasing an additional 245,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1,187.5% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 78,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,546,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200-day moving average of $72.93. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

