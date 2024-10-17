Curran Financial Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of GBTC stock opened at $53.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.96. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $21.72 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

