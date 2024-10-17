Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.
Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Stock Performance
Shares of Cytosorbents stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.00. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $60.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.51.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 68.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.
