Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.12.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $267.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $198.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.65. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 18.31%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

