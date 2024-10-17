Daniel R. Lee Sells 13,188 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $65,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,511.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:FLL remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 83,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00.
Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
FLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.
