Daniel R. Lee Sells 13,188 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 13,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $65,808.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,511.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Full House Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:FLL remained flat at $5.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 83,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.00.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full House Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 840,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 86,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 19,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the period. 37.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Further Reading

