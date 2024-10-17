Daniel William Moore Sells 2,624 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $55,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,880. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel William Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Daniel William Moore sold 2,376 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $51,084.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Daniel William Moore sold 1,972 shares of GameStop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $43,305.12.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. GameStop Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.88 and a beta of -0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GME. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

