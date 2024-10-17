Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 127,105 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $16,438,489.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 336,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,476,219.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $14,192,544.30.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $126.00 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a market cap of $42.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 393.75, a PEG ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DDOG. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,054,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 1,974.5% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 847,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806,741 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,597.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 785,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 739,011 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 129.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 610,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,384,000 after purchasing an additional 344,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Datadog by 9.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,944,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,620,000 after purchasing an additional 331,808 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

