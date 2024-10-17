De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Trading 16.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report) shot up 16.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 119.90 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 109.90 ($1.44). 1,875,609 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 603% from the average session volume of 266,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94 ($1.23).
De La Rue Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,953.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £208.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.37.
About De La Rue
De La Rue plc provides secure digital, physical, surety, and control solutions for government and commercial organization in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions segments. The company offers currency solutions, which includes banknotes, design services, polymer substrate, and security features to central banks and issuing authorities.
