Deck Slone Sells 253 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $145.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.44 and a 1-year high of $187.60.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Arch Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,892,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,428,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,061,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $342,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arch Resources

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.