Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY) Declares Dividend of $0.28

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.2762 per share on Friday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 207,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,943. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70.

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

