Desjardins Upgrades Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC) to Moderate Buy

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Dominion Lending Centres Price Performance

Dominion Lending Centres (TSE:DLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$18.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.35 million.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.