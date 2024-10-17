Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DLAKY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.29. 29,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,348. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.