DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.
DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
DEUZF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.50.
About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.