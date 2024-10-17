DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

DEUZF opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

Get DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.