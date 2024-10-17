DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Down 6.0% in September

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDS A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS DFDDF opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.09. DFDS A/S has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $25.01.

DFDS A/S Company Profile

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, cold chain, FMCG and retailers, construction, refuse derived fuel and waste, forest products, metals, and chemicals; and operates mini cruises, and business and corporate events.

