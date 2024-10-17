DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI) Short Interest Update

DIH Holding US, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,900 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the September 15th total of 168,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DIH Holding US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHAI traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.71. 28,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14. DIH Holding US has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67.

DIH Holding US (NASDAQ:DHAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.19 million for the quarter.

DIH Holding US Company Profile

DIH Holding US, Inc operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider for the rehabilitation industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; ArmeoSpring Pro; and Armeo Senso, for patients self-initiated and still structurally controlled movement patterns to completely open movement.

