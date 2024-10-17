Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s Largest Position

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,483 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 113,944 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

