Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.99 and last traded at $34.98, with a volume of 73405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.95.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

