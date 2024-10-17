Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.8% during the first quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,663,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,635 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,109,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,789,000 after acquiring an additional 803,797 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 269,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,034,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,991,000 after acquiring an additional 125,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 1,145,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,589,000 after buying an additional 119,334 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

DFAC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 418,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,574. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $32.47. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $35.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.