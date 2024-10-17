Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $63.54 and last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 7941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.