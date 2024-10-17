Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Sensible Money LLC

Sensible Money LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises 0.7% of Sensible Money LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

DFUS stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $63.45.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

