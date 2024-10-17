Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

DFAT opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $58.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

