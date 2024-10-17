Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Trading 5.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.40 and last traded at $121.76. 325,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 623,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.14.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.80.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.4973 dividend. This is a boost from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $377,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

