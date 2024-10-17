Diversified Healthcare Trust Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -5.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Diversified Healthcare Trust to earn $0.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 6.2 %

DHC opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The company has a market cap of $912.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

