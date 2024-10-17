Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Melius Research initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 174.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

