Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Andrew Balson Sells 6,970 Shares

Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total transaction of $2,985,041.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $429.38. 412,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,168. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $421.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.06. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.13 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Domino's Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.55.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

