DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) CEO Tony Xu Sells 81,249 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) CEO Tony Xu sold 81,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $12,014,289.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Xu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $7,586,489.96.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $6,685,709.38.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH stock traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.40. 2,571,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,793. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.77. The company has a market cap of $61.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in DoorDash by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

