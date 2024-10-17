DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in DoorDash by 340.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 146.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $149.86 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $150.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77. The company has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on DoorDash from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,274.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $7,491,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,274.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,337 shares of company stock worth $37,703,799. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

