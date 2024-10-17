DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Price Target Raised to $173.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $152.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DASH. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $149.86 on Thursday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $150.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.76, a PEG ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $6,685,709.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,337 shares of company stock worth $37,703,799. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,969,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,309,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in DoorDash by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 689,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,997,000 after acquiring an additional 47,725 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

