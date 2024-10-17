Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.11% from the company’s previous close.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dover to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.75.

NYSE:DOV opened at $192.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $194.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.45.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $225,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 1,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $225,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,706,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $801,305.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,887.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,383 shares of company stock worth $8,169,883 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 4,400.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dover by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

