DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) PT Raised to $52.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.63% from the stock’s current price.

DKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DKNG

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,643,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,389,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.65 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.74.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. DraftKings’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 31,880 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 515,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.