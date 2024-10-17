Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.79 and a 1-year high of $120.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 105.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Mizuho upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.85.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

