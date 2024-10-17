Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Trading 1.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.28. 12,422 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 24,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $156.84 million during the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

About Dundee Precious Metals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

