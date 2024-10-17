DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Short Interest Down 5.3% in September

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 945,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the September 15th total of 999,300 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

DURECT Price Performance

DRRX opened at $1.29 on Thursday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 261.43% and a negative net margin of 187.80%. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

View Our Latest Report on DRRX

Institutional Trading of DURECT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in DURECT by 39.5% during the second quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,072,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 303,670 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

(Get Free Report)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.