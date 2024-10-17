E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in September

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 865,200 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 925,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 665.5 days.

E.On Price Performance

ENAKF opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

