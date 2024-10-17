E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the September 15th total of 10,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETWO remained flat at $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 33,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,603. E2open Parent has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Institutional Trading of E2open Parent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETWO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,775,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,090 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,045,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,801,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 14.1% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 4,309,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 531,493 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

