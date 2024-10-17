Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.32. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 226,614 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 856,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 99,033 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 779,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 50,955 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 637,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 300.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 497,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 446,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,301 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.