Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the September 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ETJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.30. 94,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,802. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $8.76.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETJ. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 85,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 245,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 521,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

