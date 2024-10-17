Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFR. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.
EFR stock remained flat at $12.68 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 60,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,428. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.97. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $13.40.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
