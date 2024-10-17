eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,572 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,899 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.05% of eBay worth $16,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $71,593,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.48.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,000.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

