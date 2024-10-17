eCash Trading Up 9.8% Over Last Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $695.99 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,929.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.76 or 0.00542004 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00027230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000147 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,771,664,048,090 coins. The official website for eCash is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling eCash

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

