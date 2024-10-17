Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $89,489.39

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for $2,673.63 or 0.03934130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Eigenpie mstETH has a market cap of $599.17 million and approximately $89,489.39 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Eigenpie mstETH

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,104 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. Eigenpie mstETH’s official website is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,103.60758825. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,673.63377878 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eigenpie mstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eigenpie mstETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eigenpie mstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

