Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$29.88 and last traded at C$29.66, with a volume of 11562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$31.88.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EFN

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.22. The stock has a market cap of C$11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.22, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.14.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of C$375.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$368.46 million. Analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management Corp. will post 1.6869159 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In other news, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$27.67 per share, with a total value of C$498,074.40. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Element Fleet Management

(Get Free Report)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.