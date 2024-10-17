Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

NYSE:LLY opened at $916.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $919.25 and a 200-day moving average of $855.84. The firm has a market cap of $870.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $547.61 and a twelve month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

