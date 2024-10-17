EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMX Royalty during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN EMX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.55 million, a PE ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMX Royalty will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

