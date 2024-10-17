Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.78.
Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222 in the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 126,237 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.
