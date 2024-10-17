Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $29.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Endeavor Group has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,501.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,831,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,179,412.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,104 shares of company stock worth $6,941,222 in the last three months. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EDR. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP increased its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 126,237 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Endeavor Group by 138.0% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $2,268,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,497,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.