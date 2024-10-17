Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Short Interest Up 7.4% in September

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Price Performance

EFXT remained flat at $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday. 87,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,161. The stock has a market cap of $808.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.82.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. Research analysts predict that Enerflex will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 16.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 79,419 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Enerflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Enerflex by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,380,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,236 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Enerflex by 183.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 218,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

